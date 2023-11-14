Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 14 (ANI): Shopian Police on Tuesday arrested one person and recovered Rs 48 lakh in cash, and contraband drugs from his residence here, officials said.

According to officials, the person has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Koka, son of Abdul Karim Koka.

The accused has been arrested from his residence in Mailhura and an FIR has been registered at Zainapora police station, they said.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

