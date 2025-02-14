Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 14 (ANI): In an operation, the Sopore Police have attached a single-storied house along with a single-storied poultry farm and two kanals (1221.73 gaj) of land in the estate of Rakhi Sultanpora Sumbal.

The police said in a statement, "This action was taken under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The attachment was carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring strict compliance with all legal procedures."

Meanwhile, in a move to counter terrorism in Kashmir, Kulgam Police on February 13 attached a "fully damaged (double-storied residential house)" property under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA).

The property was allegedly used by terrorists for their shelter in addition to all other logistic support provided by the owner. The property was registered in the name of Safdar Ali Dar son of Ali Mohammad Dar resident of Modargam, Kulgam in south Kashmir.

The attachment is linked to case FIR No. 100/2024 of Police Station Kulgam and was executed in the presence of a duly constituted Police team and the Executive Magistrate, ensuring full compliance with legal protocols.

The property is now under official seizure, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal or alteration without prior permission from the designated authority.

This action marks a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into unlawful and subversive activities in the district.

Similarily on December 5 last year, Sopore Police announced that they had attached a residential property in Jammu and Kashmir under Section 25 of UAPA.

A statement from the Sopore Police read, "Sopore Police have attached a single-storied residential house along with 16 marlas of land (Survey No. 354) in Nowpora Kalan, Sopore. The property belongs to Mohd Subhan Khan, son of Ab Satar Khan, a resident of Nowpora Kalan, Sopore." (ANI)

