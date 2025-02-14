Mumbai, February 14: If you are a student who has been assigned the responsibility of presenting important news headline in the assembly assembly, then we have a list ready for you. We have shortlisted the school assembly news headlines today. From national news to international affairs and sports updates, below are the key developments that students can present during their school assemblies. Scroll down to access the school assembly news headlines for February 15, 2025, and prepare yourself for the day.

National News Headlines

President Murmu Inaugurates 10th International Women’s Conference in Bengaluru

Delhi Metro Makes Special Arrangement for Class 10, 12 Students Appearing in CBSE Board Exam 2025

Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron Reaches Cambodia

Maha Kumbh: 300 Sanitation Workers Create History With Guinness World Record

Karnataka Government To Shut 9 New Universities Established During BJP Government’s Tenure

International News Headlines

US President Donald Trump Unveils Plan To Impose ‘Fair and Reciprocal’ Tariffs on All Countries

PM Narendra Modi Meets Donald Trump at White House, Discusses Strengthening India-US Bilateral Partnerships Across Various Sectors

India Rejects US President Donald Trump’s Offer To Mediate With China

Russian Drone Strikes Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Zone; Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Shares Video

WHO Allocates Additional USD 2 Million To Support Uganda’s Ebola Response

Business News Headlines

RBI Imposes Restrictions on New India Co-Operative Bank, Freezes Withdrawals To Protect Depositors

India’s Nuclear Energy Capacity Jumps From 4,780 MW to 8,180 MW in 10 Years, Set for Big Leap

India’s Auto Sector Not Likely To Face Major Impact Due to US President Donald Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs

Maharashtra Government To Cut Spending Across All Departments by 30% Amid Rising Fiscal Deficit, Public Debt

Entertainment News Headlines

Coke Studio Bharat Season 3 To Celebrate India’s Rich Folk Traditions

Vivek Oberoi Takes a Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh With Family

Jack Quaid-Starrer Comedy-Action Movie ‘Novocaine’ To Release on March 14

Harshvardhan Rane To Star in Milap Milan Zaveri’s Intense Romance Film ‘Deewaniyat’

Sports News Headlines

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Ready for Litmus Test at FIH Pro League 2024-25

Jamal Musiala Signs Contract Extension With FC Bayern Munich Till 2030

Sri Lanka Crush Australia by Record 174-Run in ODI Series Sweep

Babar Azam Becomes Joint-Fastest Batter To Reach 6,000 Runs Milestone

