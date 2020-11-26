Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): Army personnel exercised maximum restraint to avoid any civilian causalities and collateral damage in the terror crime incident that took place at Sharifabad HMT area of Srinagar on Thursday.

"Today at about 1315 hours Srinagar police received information about a terror crime incident at Sharifabad HMT area of Srinagar where terrorists had fired upon Army ROP party," read a press statement from Kashmir Zone Police.

According to the press statement, preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists travelling in a Maruti car taking undue advantage of crowded place fired indiscriminately at army party resulting in injuries to two army jawans. The injured jawans were evacuated to hospital for treatment; however both of them succumbed to their injuries and attained martyrdom. They have been identified as Sepoy Ratan of 163 Battalion Territorial Army and Sepoy Deshmukh of 101 Battalion Territorial Army.

"The area of occurrence being very much crowded, army personnel exercised maximum restraint to avoid any civilian causalities & collateral damage. We pay our rich tributes to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and stand by their families at this crucial juncture," the press statement read.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, it added.

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists in the HMT area located on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Thursday, officials said today.

The attack was carried out by three terrorists.

"Two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they succumbed to their injuries," Defence PRO, Srinagar said. (ANI)

