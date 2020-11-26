New Delhi, November 26: State-run carrier Air India announced a major relief for the passengers who missed their flights on Thursday due to the traffic chaos in the national capital. The company, in a statement issued later in the day, said it would allow a no-show waiver and grant one free reschedule to passengers who were unable to reach the airport today. Farmers March to Delhi: Protesters Barge Into Haryana, Traffic Chaos in NCR, Metro Services Affected, Security Beefed Up – 10 Points.

"In view of traffic disruption in NCR region due to closure of Delhi borders, we are allowing no-show waiver and one free reschedule to passengers who couldn't report for their flights. Waiver will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport for 26th November," the Air India said in a statement.

As per the no-show rule, the reservation of a passenger who fails to board an outbound flight is cancelled for the connecting and return flights as well. The free reschedule norm allows the passengers to change their flight timings or dates within a period of 24 hours.

The waiver was announced by Air India as several outbound commuters were unable to reach the airports due to the traffic chaos in Delhi-NCR. The disruption in normal vehicular movement was caused due to the security deployments to thwart the wave of farmers who are expected to march into the national capital to mark their angst against the Centre's farm Bills.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).