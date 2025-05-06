Poonch, May 6: Two persons have died and at least 25 others have sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling on Tuesday fell into a gorge in the Mendher area under the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the injured have been rescued and evacuated to the sub-district hospital in Mendhar. Visuals from the area showed security forces already in the area, having helped the injured, while locals also looked to see the accident. The bus had been completely destroyed, with its windows and windshield broken.

Further information into the incident is awaited. On April 12, two students died and several others were injured after a college bus was involved in an accident in the Vodhpara area in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. Poonch Road Accident: 4 Injured After Army Vehicle Skids Off Road, Overturns and Drops Into Ditch in Sunjian Area (See Pic).

Bus Falls Into Gorge in Poonch

The J-K Chief Minister's Advisor Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, while responding to the accident on April 13 announced relief from the CM Fund of Rs 1 lakh for the family of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injury. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Several Injured As 2 Passenger Buses Collide Head-On in Reasi (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI, Wani said, "The CM has announced a relief of Rs. 1 lakh from the CM fund for the deceased, Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each for those who have minor injuries. It is important to improve the road connectivity with Kupwara."

