Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): The movement of vehicular traffic on the national highway in Manjakote near Rajouri has been halted on Wednesday after a suspicious object was found at the side of the road.

The object looked like a pressure cooker wrapped in white plastic that was kept inside a wooden box.

A bomb disposal squad has been called in to examine the object.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

