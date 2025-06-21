Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): The District Administration of Reasi on Saturday marked the 11th International Day of Yoga 2025 with a special yoga session held at the iconic Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge.

The event, held at the world's highest railway bridge, saw participation from officers of the civil administration, Northern Railway, CRPF, residents, and yoga enthusiasts.

Amidst the serene landscape of the Chenab valley, the yoga session was held where participants performed various asanas.

On June 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River. The architectural marvel, Chenab Rail Bridge, is 359 metres above the river.

It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions. A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. It will officially connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India via rail for the first time in history.

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states. The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility.

Speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration. PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also reflected on India's 2014 proposal at the United Nations to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day and how, in record time, over 170 countries supported the move. He said that yoga has since grown into a worldwide practice that symbolises peace, balance, and cooperation. This year's celebrations saw participation from lakhs of people across states. (ANI)

