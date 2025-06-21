Festivals
World Music Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate Fête de la Musique
    IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal's Centuries Put India on Top
    Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game

    The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result for June 21, 2025, will be declared online today. Know the Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Chart and winning numbers below.

    Information Team Latestly| Jun 21, 2025 10:56 AM IST
    Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game
    Kolkata Fatafat Result | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

    Kolkata, June 21: As authorities in Kolkata prepare to announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result today, June 21, 2025, lottery enthusiasts across the city are eagerly waiting for the outcome. The Kolkata FF Result, which follows a Satta Matka-style format, is declared in multiple rounds throughout the day. With eight "Bazis" conducted at regular intervals, players will get several chances to test their luck. The first winning number will be revealed at 10 AM, with subsequent rounds held every 90 minutes. Participants can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result of June 21 on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart is available below.

    If you are planning to participate in the Kolkata FF, you must be present in the city, as the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played exclusively there. Unlike traditional lotteries, this game requires predicting "passing record numbers," adding a layer of skill and calculation to the betting process. The Kolkata FF Result of June 21 promises another day of excitement for regular players who follow the game religiously. With the final round's result scheduled for 8:30 PM, the full-day Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart will reveal all eight round's winning numbers below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 21, 2025

    1st Bazi 10:03 AM

    2nd Bazi 11:33 AM

    3rd Bazi 01:03 PM

    4th Bazi 02:33 PM

    125

    -

    -

    -

    8

    -

    -

    -

     5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM
     -  -  -  -
     -  -  -  -

    While the game offers an exciting opportunity for entertainment and potential winnings, players are advised to understand the game’s mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

    However, caution is advised due to the financial risks involved. Participants should be mindful of legalities related to gambling in their respective regions and play responsibly to avoid any potential pitfalls.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

