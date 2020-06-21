Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 122 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the union territory to 5,956, officials said.

While 20 of these cases were from Jammu region, 102 people were found COVID-19 positive in Kashmir, they said.

The cases detected on Sunday, include 41 people who had returned to the union territory recently, the officials said.

Srinagar district reported the highest number of cases at 32, followed by Baramulla (17), they said.

Five districts -- Shopian, Jammu, Samba, Doda and Reasi -- reported no fresh case, the officials said.

Of the total cases in the union territory, 4,590 were reported in Kashmir, while 1,366 in the Jammu region, the officials said.

So far 82 people have died due to coronavirus in the union territory, with the latest death reported from Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar.

