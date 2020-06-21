Highlighting the importance of yoga on the International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to make "Yoga at Home" a part of their daily life. Speaking on the occasion of International Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi said yoga goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. "Anybody can embrace yoga," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Stay here to catch live updates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his address to the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today on the occasion of International Yoga Day. His address will begin at 6:30 am. Stay here for live updates.

New Delhi, June 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Following his address to the country, PM Narendra Modi will celebrate International Yoga Day by practising some yoga asanas. According to a statement by the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), the Prime Minister's speech will be televised at 6.30 am. Catch live updates on PM Modi's address to the nation on the International Yoga Day and other breaking news. PM Narendra Modi's Address to The Nation on International Yoga Day 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Prime Minister's Speech on World Yoga Day.

This year's theme is ''Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'' and people will be able to join the celebrations virtually at 7 am on June 21. On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as ''International Day of Yoga'', months after PM Modi had proposed the idea. The Prime Minister's address to the nation comes days after the Indian Army's unprecedented face-off with Chinese PLA troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh. At least 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the clash.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases globally has reached 8,908,302, according to worldometers on June 21. Of the total cases, 4,733,020 people have recovered from coronavirus so far, whereas 4,66,265 deaths have been reported across the world. India on Saturday witnessed its worst-ever spike of COVID-19 cases as it registered 14,516 positive cases, the highest ever, in the past 24 hours. With this the total corona tally in India reached 3,95,048, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

A total of 12,948 people have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was reported on January 30. For the 11th consecutive day, the number of recoveries -- 2,13,830 -- remained higher than the active ones -- 168,269. More than half of the patients who contracted the disease have recovered so far.