Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Strongly condemning the defacement of a BAPS Hindu temple in California with anti-Hindu graffiti, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj on Sunday called it a "cowardly act" aimed at targeting a place of peace and harmony.

Speaking to ANI, Saraswati Maharaj said, "This is a cowardly act. Attacking a place where peace and co-existence is preached, and a place where the society comes together, is a cowardly act and is condemnable."

India on Sunday condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in California in the United States.

A BAPS Hindu Temple located in Chino Hills, California was vandalised with desecratory messages, days ahead of a so-called 'Khalistani referendum' in Los Angeles.

The official X page of BAPS for the United States shared the details of the incident that took place at a BAPS Hindu Temple located in Chino Hills, California. It also stressed that they will "never let hate take root" and peace and compassion shall prevail.

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs wrote, "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail."

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), also shared details of the incident on X and said the desecration of the iconic BAPS Temple in California comes ahead of the "so called Khalistan referendum" in Los Angeles.

"Another Hindu Temple was vandalized - this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It's just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Not surprising that this happens as the day for a so-called 'Khalistan referendum" in LA draws close."

The post listed down other recent cases of vandalism of temples from 2022 onwards and gave a call for investigation into the matter. (ANI)

