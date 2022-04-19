New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Monday alleged that the violence that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 was a conspiracy by those who want to promote enmity.

Speaking to the media, Lekhi said, "It is a conspiracy by those who want to promote enmity to hamper law and order situation. Police are taking cognizance of the matter."

She further said that the police report is awaited to see who all are responsible.

"It should be probed thoroughly..." Lekhi added.

An altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, while addressing a press conference on Monday, assured that action will be taken against those found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion.

Two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - were sent to police custody till Wednesday by a Delhi Court today. Four other fresh accused of the incident were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

A day ago, during submission before the court, Delhi Police alleged that the main accused - Ansar and Aslam - got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then they hatched this "conspiracy".

Delhi Police also said that they have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case.

Meanwhile, a Peace March was organised by the Delhi Police along with members of the Aman committee in the Jahangirpuri area. (ANI)

