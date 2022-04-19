The Lenovo-owned brand Motorola recently introduced Moto G52 in Europe. The brand is reportedly planning to launch the device in India by this month itself. However, there is no official word from the company yet. If the recent report is to be believed, we can expect the phone to go official in India in the next week or two. Motorola Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 Processor Launched in Europe.

Apart from the launch timeline, the report also suggests that the could be priced in India below Rs 20,000. The device is on sale in Europe for a starting price of EUR 249 (approximately Rs 20,600) for 4GB of RAM. However, Motorola is yet to announce the prices of the bigger 6GB variant.

Motorola Moto G52 (Photo Credits: Motorola Europe)

The India-spec Moto G52 could be similar to the European model. As for specs, the Moto G52 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and resolution of 1080X2400 pixels. It also comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre, housing a 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, there is

a Snapdragon 680 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Moto G52 has a triple-camera setup at the rear. It consists of a 50MP primary camera lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front camera housed under a punch-hole cutout.

It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging out of the box. It runs on Android 12 out of the box with MyUX on top.

