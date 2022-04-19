The Chinese phone brand Realme has launched a Realme Q5i smartphone under its new Q5 series in the home market. The company will expand the Q5 lineup by adding two models - Realme Q5 and Realme Q5 Pro on April 20, 2022. The device is available in the China market with prices starting from CNY 1,199 (around Rs 14,300) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The bigger 6GB + 128GB model costs CNY 1,299 (around Rs 15,500). Realme V23 Smartphone With Dimensity 810 Chipset Launched in China; Prices, Availability, Features & Specifications.

Realme Q5i (Photo Credits: Realme China)

Realme offers the handset in two colours - Graphite Black and Obsidian Blue. The new Realme Q5i sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 180Hz sampling rate. It comes powered by a 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Realme Q5i (Photo Credits: Realme China)

The device gets a waterdrop-style notch upfront housing a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls. At the back, there's a dual-camera module comprising a 13MP primary lens with features such as improved night mode, AI ID photography and portrait mode. It packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The phone also gets a dynamic RAM expansion feature that provides up to 5GB of added memory for boosting its performance.

