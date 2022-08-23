Shimla, Aug 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur will on Tuesday address four functions on the state's Diamond Jubilee, officials said.

The functions are being held in Solan, Shimla, Hamirpur, and Una districts on 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Row: MHA Suspends Former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, His Deputy Days After LG’s Approval.

The Chief Minister will preside over two functions in Solan's Kunihar and Shimla's Baloh at 11 am and 3 pm respectively, they added.

Similarly, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will attend functions at Bumbloo in Hamirpur district and Bangana in Una district at 11 am and 2 pm respectively as the chief guest.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Forces Wife to Bath in Public View As Part of Ritual in Pune; 4 Booked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)