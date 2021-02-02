Guwahati, Feb 2 (PTI) The newly-floated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Tuesday formed an 'Economic Planning Advisory Council' to prepare a financial and an economic roadmap for the state and named noted economist and former diplomat Jaimini Bhagwati as its head.

Addressing a press conference here, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the fundamental responsibility of a state is to ensure the security of life and property, and to lift the standard of living of the people through social and economic development.

"AJP is committed to establishing economic and social uplift for all legitimate residents of Assam. We are taking an initiative to develop a financial and economic roadmap with short, medium and long-term steps," he added.

The AJP will strive to strengthen Assam's economy through government and self-help programs so that adequate employment can be generated and entrepreneurship can flourish, Gogoi said.

"With that objective in mind, AJP has formed an 'Economic Planning Advisory Council', headed by noted economist Jaimini Bhagwati, along with several subject experts living in Assam, the rest of India and abroad," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)