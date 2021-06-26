New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain held a review meeting on Saturday and discussed plans to expedite water augmentation more efficiently in the national capital, officials said.

Jain, who is also chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, chaired the meet with DJB officials.

He said emphasis should be on creating infrastructure and operational management of water supply and sewerage.

In the meeting, Jain also discussed plans to expedite water augmentation more efficiently in the capital, officials said.

Jain added that to augment the availability, there is a need to make efficient use of water and distribution infrastructure.

"The focus should be on ensuring an equitable and continuous water supply to the people of Delhi. There is also a need to bring down non-revenue water," he said.

Jain also stressed on making efficient use of water and water distribution infrastructure.

He said, "To augment the availability of water, we need to make efficient use of water and water distribution infrastructure.

