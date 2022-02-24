New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and discussed the "grave situation" in Ukraine.

Jaishankar said the discussion included how India could contribute to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine.

"Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts," Jaishankar tweeted.

In a statement on the Russian offensive against Ukraine, Borrell said that he will be in touch with partners around the world to ensure the international community will be fully grasping the gravity of the moment.

