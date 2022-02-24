Karnataka, February 24: A woman in Vijaynagar has been arrested by the police on Wednesday for running a brothel from her house. Vijaynagar police station carried out a raid along with the Organized Crime and Anti-Rowdy squad of City Crime Branch on Wednesday and made the arrest.

As per the report published by the Times of India, cops received a tip-off that a woman in Vijaynagar is running a prostitution ring from her house. Based on a tip-off, police raided the house. They arrested a woman on charges of running a brothel and rescued two women. The police also seized Rs 31,500 cash, a mobile phone, and two-wheelers. Mumbai Sex Racket Bust: 6 Women Rescued From Hotel in Sakinaka; Hotel Staffer Arrested, 2 at Large.

The woman has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe into the matter is on, said the police

