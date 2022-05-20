New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi focusing on developments relating to the G-20 grouping.

Jaishankar also held a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian covering various aspects of bilateral ties.

"Good conversation this morning with FM @Menlu_RI of Indonesia. Exchanged views on G20 developments and progress. India is fully supportive of the Indonesian Presidency," Jaishankar tweeted on his talks with the Indonesian counterpart.

At present, Indonesia is holding the presidency of the G-20 and is preparing to host the summit of the grouping in November in Bali.

Indonesia is holding the presidency of the G20 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Several G-20 leaders have apparently conveyed to Indonesia it would not be possible for them to join the G20 summit if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends it.

Italy held the G20 Presidency in 2021 while Indonesia is playing the role till November 2022. Italy, Indonesia and India are the G20 troika countries at present.

The G-20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

The telephonic talks between Jaishankar and Marsudi came a day after Indonesia announced that it will lift its ban on the export of palm oil. The move is expected to benefit India as it is battling high food inflation.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil exporter, on April 28 announced the ban on the export of Palm oil.

"Nice to speak to FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran. Reaffirmed in our conversation the importance we both attach to advancing our relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

