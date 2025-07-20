Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Baltal base camp near Sonmarg on Sunday for a review meeting with officials and the district administration regarding the ongoing Amarnath Yatra 2025.

LG Sinha also visited the Baltal Hospital to inspect the facilities. During his visit, he interacted with patients at the hospital.

On July 18, the 16th batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, consisting of 7908 pilgrims, departed from Jammu early amid tight security.

As many as 2.51 lakh pilgrims visited the holy Amarnath cave shrine in the first fifteen days since the commencement of the annual pilgrimage on July 3, the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) informed on July 17.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism about a record turnout for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, noting the concerns about turnout following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which had shaken the nation.

"The Amarnath Yatra will continue till 9th August, and I hope that this number will increase. There was a time when, after the Pahalgam attack, it seemed that hardly anyone would come for the Amarnath Yatra. But we have touched 2.5 lakh, and if it stays like this, then we should easily cross 3 lakhs and 3.5 lakh," he said.

Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, where devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva. The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir began on July 3 and will conclude on August 9. (ANI)

