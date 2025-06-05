New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at 32 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in the Pakistan-backed conspiracy to spread terror in the region.

The raids are underway at these locations in different districts of the Union Territory since early Thursday, based on specific inputs received in connection with the case registered in 2022, officials privy to the development told ANI.

As per the officials, these searches are being conducted against Overground Workers (OGWs) of various terrorist organisations in the RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU case linked to terror conspiracy.

These searches were aimed at dismantling the terror network in Jammu Province and scuttling the plans of the banned terrorist organisations to disturb the peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers.

On May 11 last year, the NIA had also conducted searches at six locations across Jammu province in the case relating to the conspiracy by banned terrorist organisations and their offshoots to carry out violent attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms in Jammu and Kashmir.

The searches then had led to the seizure of incriminating material, including digital devices and documents, from premises linked with hybrid terrorists, OGWs, sympathisers and cadres linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed terrorist outfits. These include Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda.

NIA had registered a suo moto case on June 21, 2022, to dismantle the terror network operated by these outfits, as well as their newly launched offshoots, such as

The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

As part of its investigations into the case, NIA has been cracking down on various locations in recent months. (ANI)

