Mumbai, June 05: Are you eagerly waiting for the latest Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result), coming on Thursday, June 05, 2025? The Bodoland Territorial Council is all set to declare the winning numbers for today’s draws. Known for its wide appeal in Assam, the Bodoland Lottery continues to attract daily participants. The Bodoland Lottery Result will be released online in three rounds starting at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF, along with the winners' list of Thursday's lucky draw and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery Result is released in PDF on a dedicated, ad-free platform, allowing participants to access the ticket numbers without any distractions. The official portal, bodolotteries.com, provides the daily winners’ list in a downloadable PDF format. Among other popular lotteries in India outside Assam are Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi. These draws, though regional, contribute to the growing interest in state-run lotteries across the country. Scroll below to know where to check the official results and stay updated with the latest draws. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 05, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result of Thursday, June 05, 2025, is officially declared on bodolotteries.com. The results are published in PDF format three times daily, providing a complete winners’ list along with ticket numbers. This ensures transparency and easy access for lottery players without ads or distractions. To stay updated, simply visit the official website or click here to check the latest Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result). Shillong Teer Results Today, June 05 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

There are numerous state-run lotteries played across India, with over a dozen states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Punjab, and Nagaland, officially conducting them. LatestLY advises participants to play responsibly, ensure they buy tickets only from authorised sellers, and always verify results from official sources like state lottery websites to avoid falling for scams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).