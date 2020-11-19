Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,04,715 on Thursday with 560 new cases, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,618, officials said.

Out of the 560 fresh cases, 247 were reported from Jammu division and 313 from Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 130 cases, followed by 95 in Jammu.

There are 5,560 active cases, while 97,537 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the UT reported five COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- three from Jammu and two from the Kashmir Valley.

