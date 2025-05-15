Jammu, May 15 (PTI) In a striking display of patriotism and unity, thousands of people on Thursday participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Jammu to express their unwavering support for the Indian armed forces.

India carried out retaliatory strikes on nine terror facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Organised jointly by the Citizens for National Security and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the rally saw participants waving the national flag and chanting slogans like Jai Hind, Vande Mataram and Indian Army Zindabad as they marched through the city.

The yatra began from the JDA parking near Indira Chowk and moved along key city routes before culminating at the Press Club. The event attracted a large and diverse turnout, including BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president Sat Sharma, Mahant Rameshwar Das Ji Maharaj, Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta, former MLAs, Army veterans, displaced persons from PoJK, saints, traders and BJP cadres.

Addressing the gathering, Sat Sharma said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has shown both tolerance and the ability to respond decisively. This yatra is a salute to the unmatched courage, valour and patriotism of our soldiers."

He commended the public's overwhelming participation, noting that the rally reflected unity across religions, communities and regions in honouring the armed forces.

Arun Gupta condemned Pakistan's provocations and lauded the Indian Army's response during Operation Sindoor. "Our forces have dismantled the false narrative of the nuclear threat. Their actions were precise, measured and avoided civilian harm," he said.

Army veteran Rajesh Chibber also praised the military's swift operations against terror networks and reiterated the nation's pride in the armed forces.

The Tiranga Yatra served as a powerful reminder of national unity, strength and the collective will to stand by the country's defenders.

