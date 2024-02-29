Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], February 29 (ANI): Jamnagar city, which is preparing for the high-profile pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, has become the talk of the town and has gained global attention.

In a resounding chorus of appreciation, the residents of Jamnagar on Thursday shared their delight and pride as the city became the epicentre of a monumental event orchestrated by the visionary business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani.

Locals articulate their sentiments, expressing joy, gratitude, and a profound sense of pride. Their heartfelt reflections underscore the transformative impact Ambani's grand event has on Jamnagar, elevating it to global prominence.

Neemu Ben, a resident of Jamnagar, said, "I feel good knowing that such a big event is taking place in Jamnagar. We hear this news all day long. We feel good about it."

Another resident of Jamnagar, Kanti Bhai Katarmal, said, "I feel good knowing that Jamnagar will become famous. Everyone knows Jamnagar by Dwarka city, but now it will have its own identity. I feel very proud that such famous people are coming to Jamnagar."

A local named Mahesh Bhai Guptchandani said, "We feel very happy that, being such a big business tycoon, he works with everyone here. It's a big thing. Organising such a big event and he speaks to everyone on ground level. He has a very humble nature. We all should thank Mukesh Ambani for taking Jamnagar to a global level. Because of him, Jamnagar got exposed on a global level."

Krishna, another local, said, "I would like to say that our Jamnagar is very beautiful and I believe that I am very lucky to have been born in Jamnagar. What to say about Ambani? He is a big-hearted man. I am very happy to see so many big people from across the country coming."

Bhavesh Vyas, a resident of Jamnagar said, "Jamnagar was famous for being called small Paris or small Kashi, but the happiest thing about our Jamnagar residents is that our Ambani ji who is the big tycoon of India, has held this whole event in Jamnagar and many international personalities like Mark Zuckerberg, Shakira are coming, the whole Bollywood is coming, and the Indian cricket team is coming. In my opinion, he has elevated Jamnagar to the heavens. As a resident, I feel that the culture and traditions of Jamnagar should come forward. So, people in Jamnagar have gotten an opportunity to connect with people and I want to thank the Ambani family for it. If they would have wanted, then they would've chosen an international destination, but for the significance he has bestowed upon our culture, heritage, and hometown, as a resident of Jamnagar, we express our gratitude and thank him for the events organised in Jamnagar."

Notably, Jamnagar is Anant's grandmother's birthplace, and the town where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani started their business.

Another local named Yazu Vipin Vaishnani said, "We feel very good. Never before has there been such a grand event in our city of Jamnagar. Global leaders are coming to Jamnagar, film stars are coming and in the near future, Jamnagar will get famous. It is a moment of pride for us that such an event is being organised in a place where we live."

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant.

The celeb guests are arriving in the city to be part of Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents--Viren and Shaila Merchant-- also took part in the 'anna seva'. Food will be served to about 51,000 residents over the next few days.

Sharing food is an old tradition in the Ambani family, which does so on auspicious family occasions. When the country was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Reliance Foundation, under the leadership of Anant Ambani's mother, Nita Ambani, ran a large food distribution programme. Taking forward the family tradition, Anant started his pre-wedding functions with 'anna seva'.

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.The guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. They will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list also includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.

CEO and MD ADNOC Dr Sultan Al Jaber, CEO bp Murray Auchincloss, Chairman and Founder Colony Capital Thomas Barrack, CEO JC2 Ventures John Chambers, Former CEO bp Bob Dudley, President of Global Development at BMGF Christopher Elias, Executive Chairman at Exor John Elkann, and CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel are also expected to arrive in Jamnagar for the event. (ANI)

