New York, February 29: Two male humpback whales were caught on camera having sex near Hawaii in a rare and groundbreaking observation that challenges our understanding of the species’ behaviour. The photos, taken by Lyle Krannichfeld and Brandi Romano in January 2022, are the first to document copulation in humpback whales, as well as the first to show homosexual behaviour in the species.

Homosexual behaviour is widespread in the animal kingdom but has never been seen before in humpback whales. According to a study published in the journal Marine Mammal Science, the encounter happened in waters west of Maui, where the two whales approached and circled a boat before engaging in sexual activity about three to five meters below the surface. Homosexuality at Display in Gir National Park, Two Male Lions Spotted Having Sex.

Stephanie Stack, a whale researcher at the Pacific Whale Foundation and lead author of a new study confirming the sighting, said that the sexual behaviour of humpback whales had “remained mostly a mystery until now”. “This discovery challenges our preconceived notions about humpback whale behaviour,” she said. “While we have long recognised the complex social structures of these incredible creatures, witnessing the copulation of two male whales for the first time is a unique and remarkable event.”

Humpback whales are massive animals, measuring up to 16 metres (or 52ft) in length and weighing as much as 36 tons, the weight of several buses. They usually feed in polar waters during the summer and migrate to warmer regions during the fall and winter. Their population has recovered from the threat of commercial whaling in recent years. Bird Flu Found in Antarctica As Scientists Fear Ecological Disaster: Report.

Scientists have spent decades researching humpback whales, but even sightings of a male penis have been rare, according to The Guardian. Even sexual intercourse has not been documented until recently when two photographers captured such an encounter between two whales off the coast of Hawaii.

