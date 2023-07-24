Jamshedpur, Jul 24 (PTI) Women lawyers of the District Bar Association here on Monday wore black badges in protest against increasing violence against women in the country, especially in Manipur, and sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu.

Led by lawyer Vinita Kalindi, the women lawyers also made their male counterparts wear black badges to express solidarity against increasing attacks on women in Manipur.

“Atrocities against women in Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal or any part of the country should not be tolerated. Continuing violence in Manipur is a matter of concern,” the lawyers said.

They said if the state government and local administrations were inefficient to tackle the situation in Manipur, President Murmu should intervene.

Appreciating the move, senior lawyer Sudhir Kumar Pappu said the women members of the district bar had raised their voice and even submitted a memorandum to the then President when the Nirbhaya incident had taken place.

