Lucknow, Jul 4 (PTI) Ambassador of Japan to India, ONO Keiichi met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday and held discussion on further boosting cooperation and developing relationships with the state.

"Just a few hours ago I met CM Adityanath and we had a great conversation on how to develop relationships between Japan and Uttar Pradesh," ONO Keiichi told PTI after the meeting.

"There is a large population here (in UP) particularly of young talented people and Japan is an ageing society. So, I think the demands and supplies meet here. So we can work together," he told PTI.

ONO Keiichi said it was his first visit to Lucknow and during the meeting the two sides “agreed on various aspects, areas of cooperation including people to people exchange, human resources development, investment of the Japanese companies in the various areas”.

Asked if Japan was considering trade and investment opportunities in UP, he said, "Already over 300 Japanese companies have bases in UP, particularly Noida. But we would like to increase investment outside of Noida".

"Of course we expect that Uttar Pradesh itself is also working to make the business environment better. So we can work together," he said.

He said school education including the Japanese language education was also an area in which UP and Japan can work together.

"On language education there are some institutions here in UP to teach Japanese. So we try to enhance our cooperation with those institutions and also school education or universities," he added.

Following their discussion at the Chief Minister's official residence, Ambassador ONO Keiichi took to social media platform X to share insights from the meeting.

"Concurred with @myogiadityanath for Japan-UP cooperation in investment, technologies, human-resource development and tourism," he said.

Symbolising the commitment to their collaboration, he added, "Look forward to working with CM Yogi by putting the right eye of the daruma doll as a promise of our collaboration: the left will be put when it comes true."

In a post on X, CM Adityanath said, "Had a fruitful meeting and meaningful discussion with Mr. ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, at my official residence in Lucknow today."

According to an official statement, it was decided during the meeting that a high-level delegation from the UP government will soon visit Japan.

The visit will focus on exploring opportunities for collaboration in green hydrogen, electronics, and particularly the semiconductor sector. The delegation will also participate in the World Expo to be held in Osaka in the last week of July, it said.

The CM said, "UP welcomes Japanese investment and technological collaboration in sectors like electronics, green energy, and semiconductors."

He also mentioned that the state government is ready to adopt modern models of urban mobility along with metro projects.

The meeting also included discussions on developing the skills of UP's youth and providing them with international employment opportunities.

With a focus on job opportunities in Japan, the CM said the state government is working with Japan to train youth so they become eligible for employment there. Both sides also agreed to strengthen ties in the tourism sector.

He remarked that UP is India's spiritual centre, home to numerous significant sites related to Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.

These are of great interest to Japanese citizens as well.

Ambassador ONO Keiichi, along with Noriaki ABE, Minister (Political Affairs), Mayumi Tsubakimoto, First Secretary and Maho Hakamata, Third Secretary, also visited the Indian Para Judo Academy located at Halwasiya Court, Hazratganj, Lucknow.

The ambassador and his delegation met Kapil Parmar, Paralympian bronze medallist and Asian Para Games silver medallist, Kokila, Paralympian, Asian Para Games bronze medallist and Akram Shah Olympian and Arjuna Awardee among others.

"The relations between the Judo Association and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) are very good. In the past, Japanese coaches from JICA have stayed in India many times and given free training to Judokas. Recently Soma Nagao, a Japanese Judo coach, stayed in the academy for 2 years and trained Judokas here," said Munawar Anzar, General Secretary, Indian Blind and Para Judo Association.

"Excited to meet future Olympians/Paralympians, and medalists, at Indian Blind and Para Judo Association, Lucknow, UP. Japan continues to support their passion, fair-play spirit & quest for excellence," ONO Keiichi posted on X after the visit.

Principal Secretary of the Tourism and Culture Department Mukesh Mesheram and advisor to CM Avneesh Awasthi were also present at the Halwasiya court during the visit.

