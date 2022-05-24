Srinagar, May 24 (PTI) Security forces have busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, arresting eight militant associates, police said Tuesday.

Based on specific inputs, several suspects were arrested and leads were developed, resulting in the busting of the terror module operating in the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Indian Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 312 Specialist Officer Posts at ibps.in; Check Details Here.

He identified the arrested as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar (all residents of Wagad); Fayaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Pastuna; Shabir Ahmad Rather, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna; Mohammsd Latief Rather, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna; Sheeraz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Aripal and Waseem Ahmad Bhat of Pastuna.

Incriminating materials including ammunition were also recovered from their possession. Besides, vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Govt Over DBT Scheme for School Uniforms, Other Items.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ammunition to two active JeM terrorists namely Asif Sheikh, a resident of Monghama, and Ajaz Bhat, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna Tral, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)