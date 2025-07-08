Jamshedpur, July 8 (PTI) Three men were arrested in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Tuesday for allegedly flaunting arms on social media, police said.

Soon after a photo of the trio with firearms went viral on social media, a team was formed to initiate necessary actions, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Bachandeo Kujur.

They were arrested from the Olidih area, he said.

"On the basis of information gathered from them during interrogation, the two country-made pistols they flaunted in the photo were recovered," he added.

Those arrested were identified as Ritesh Singh, Ashok Gupta and Raj Kumar Mukhiya alias Raj Bachcha, police said.

