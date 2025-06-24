Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], June 24 (ANI): Assailants attacked a road construction site in Jorakath village, under the Barkagaon police station area of Hazaribagh district, late on the night of June 23, and set seven vehicles on fire, according to the official.

According to the police, the attack took place at the construction camp of Pooja Construction, a private firm working on road development in the area.

The attackers targeted the site and torched two JCB machines, a water tanker, a generator, and three other vehicles parked at the camp.

The police said a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify and arrest the assailants.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on June 2, a Naxalite group torched the two coal-filled trucks belonging to BGR Mining Company at Keredari in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, a senior police officer said.

Visuals from the area showed two trucks completely gutted in the incident that took place on June 1.

"The two trucks, which were loaded with coal, were torched. In the preliminary investigation, we think that this is the work of a splinter group (of Naxals), and our team reached the incident area quickly. We are investigating the matter," said Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan.

The SP said that certain threats have been received, too, which are being investigated accordingly. (ANI)

