Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, on Saturday paid floral tribute to the celebrated freedom fighter and anti-colonialist Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas", marking his 150th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Soren remembered the great leader and said, "It is indeed a great day for Jharkhand as we commemorate Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th anniversary. He was a great personality who sacrificed his life for his society and country. It is an honour and a matter of pride for all of us."

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, who was also present at the occasion, honoured the freedom fighter with a floral tribute alongside CM Soren.

Governor Gangwar said that Birsa Munda's contribution to society is indescribable and prayed for growth and development in the state.

"We are celebrating the 25th foundation anniversary of the state of Jharkhand. The contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda to our society is immense and cannot be expressed in words. My heartfelt tribute to him. I wish that our state continues to progress and becomes one of the most developed states in the country. My best wishes to all," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the revered freedom fighter at the Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

President Murmu offered a floral tribute, placing flower petals at the idol of Birsa Munda at Prerna Sthal, commemorating the tribal leader's struggle and legacy.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj, among others. The political leaders collectively paid their respects by offering floral tributes to the freedom fighter.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter and anti-colonialist tribal leader Birsa Munda.

The Prime Minister remembered the tribal leader for his unparalleled contribution to the country's freedom movement.

He said that Munda's struggle and sacrifices against the injustice of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation in the country. (ANI)

