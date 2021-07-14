Ranchi, Jul 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for an institute, which will promote tribal culture, identity and tradition.

The institute building, Dhumkudiya Bhawan, will be built within 12 months at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore at Karamtoli area of Ranchi, a government spokesperson said.

In the tribal community, customs and rituals are decided by sitting in Dhumkudiya which is also a place for discussion and debates.

Terming it a "historic step" to preserve the identity and culture of the tribal community, Soren said that it is the responsibility of all to keep the tradition of Dhumkudiya intact.

"Our ancestors have brought us here with their social and cultural heritage. It is our responsibility to impart cultural and social values to the coming generation. We should always stick to our culture and social rites," the chief minister said.

He said that concerted efforts are on for the development of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes in the state.

In the old tradition of the tribal society, all the rites from birth to death and decisions on culture were decided in the Dhumkudiya in villages. However, the tradition is now on the wane.

