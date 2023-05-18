Ranchi, May 18 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka CM, a source said here on Thursday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge invited him to participate in the swearing-in ceremony on May 20 in Bengaluru.

"The CM is likely to leave on Saturday from Ranchi to attend the ceremony and return the same day," the source said.

Soren, who is in Delhi, had met Kharge on May 16 and congratulated him on the Congress' victory in the Karnataka assembly elections.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP secured 66 seats.

The Congress on Thursday announced Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka and state party president D K Shivakumar as his only deputy in the soon-to-formed cabinet.

The two leaders, who were in a tight race for the top post, would take oath along with other ministers on May 20.

