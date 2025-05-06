Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): The executive meeting of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has convened on Tuesday under the leadership of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge presided over the meeting in Ranchi, which saw the participation of senior party leaders, including Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal, state in-charge K Raju, and Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh.

Also Read | Water Cut Likely in Mumbai? BMC Rules Out Water Cuts, Says Lakes Have Enough Stock for Uninterrupted Supply Till July 31.

Earlier in the day, Kharge took potshots at the central government while addressing a 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Jharkhand.

Kharge questioned why no preventive measures were taken despite reported advance warnings. He criticised the Prime Minister for allegedly cancelling his Kashmir visit based on the same intelligence while failing to protect civilians.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Investors Turn Cautious Due to India-Pakistan Border Tensions.

"A major terrorist attack took place in the country on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. There was an intelligence failure; the government has acknowledged it and said they will resolve it. But if they were aware of it, then why wasn't anything done?" Kharge said.

"I have received information that three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to Prime Minister Modi, and based on that, he cancelled his program to visit Kashmir. I also read this in a newspaper. If intelligence could warn that it wasn't safe for you (the PM) to go there, why didn't you take proper steps to protect the tourists and civilians?" the Congress President added.

Kharge further said that they are standing with the government in whatever decision it takes against Pakistan.

"We have already stated that whatever strong decisions the government takes against Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, we will stand with the government. Because this is a matter of national security. The country comes first; everything else is secondary. We have made sacrifices for this nation," Kharge said.

Tension escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)