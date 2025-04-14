Chaibasa, Apr 14 (PTI) Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta reviewed the ongoing anti-Maoist operations in West Singhbhum district on Monday, a statement said.

He interacted with officers of all forces -- COBRA, CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district police -- involved in the operations, it said.

He issued necessary directions to the officers to make the operation more effective, emphasising the need to strengthen the basic infrastructure of the region, it added.

