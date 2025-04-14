Mumbai, April 14: When the temperature rises in the summer, more water should be consumed, particularly during heat waves. Since the IMD has already issued a warning against excessive heat, caution should be taken regarding how much water we drink. Excessive heat can result in dehydration, and our health can be at risk. There were numerous reports of heatwave-related deaths throughout the country last year, which indicated the serious effect of high temperatures on health.

Experts advise a minimum of 8-10 glasses (2-3 liters) of water per day to be well-hydrated. But in the case of a heatwave, that can be more depending on activity level and heat intensity. More active individuals, people working outdoors, or residing in areas with very hot temperatures could need extra water consumption to make up for lost fluid through sweating. Delhi Heat Wave Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for National Capital, Maximum Temperature Likely To Rise 40 Degrees Celsius.

The risks of dehydration include heatstroke, dizziness, and exhaustion, all of which are hazardous, especially to such susceptible populations as children, the elderly, and the sick. Consuming water at timed intervals throughout the day is a must even when one is not thirsty because thirst is primarily a sign of already being dehydrated. Heatwave Alert: April-June To Be Hotter Than Usual, More Heat Wave Days Likely in Many States, Says IMD.

Apart from water, in the form of water-rich foods such as vegetables and fruits, for instance, watermelon, cucumber, and oranges, fluid intake can be sustained. Other preventive steps, such as wearing light clothing, avoiding direct sunlight, and staying indoors in low-temperature conditions, can also minimize the health risks of heatwaves during this hot summer season.

