Seraikela, Dec 16 (PTI) A man wanted in at least 27 criminal cases was arrested along with his three aides in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Sagar Lohar (41) and his three aides -- Raju Lohar (40), Bablu Das (40), and Bholu Kumar (42) -- were arrested from different parts of the district, Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar said.

Three 7.62 mm bore pistols, a country-made pistol and ten live cartridges were seized from them, he said.

All those arrested have criminal antecedents and have been to jail in the past, police said.

Sagar, a notorious gangster, was wanted in 27 criminal cases, while Bholu was wanted in seven cases, they said.

