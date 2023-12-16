Siddipet, December 16: In a shocking incident, a woman was raped by an influencer on a marriage lure in Hyderabad. The accused also sexually exploited the victim multiple times and made a dowry demand of Rs 3 crore to marry her. The accused, however, refused to marry her, saying she belonged to the SC community. A case was registered against the accused, following which he was arrested.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the victim, a private worker, approached Narsingi police station and lodged a complaint against the accused on December 6. In her complaint, the victim alleged that she met the accused, a YouTuber, through social media in March 2021. They started talking daily since then. The complainant said the accused proposed to marry her and invited her to his flat in Puppalaguda on April 25, 2021, which was also her birthday. The duo met at the accused's flat, where he forced her to stay back at night. The complainant alleged that the YouTuber had sex with her without her consent. Hyderabad Gang Rape Case: All Six Including MLA's Son Arrested in Connection With Rape of 17-Year-Old Girl in Jubilee Hills.

After this, the victim confronted the accused, who then asked her to leave her parents' house and live with him. He also made a promise to marry her. When the duo started living together, the accused started sexually exploiting her. He also took her gold, the complaint read. As per the victim, the family of the accused demanded Rs 3 crore dowry from her parents to agree to the marriage. The accused then again took a u-turn and broke his promise, citing the caste difference and threw her out of his flat. Hyderabad Shocker: Ragpicker Woman Raped, Bludgeoned to Death by Unidentified Persons in Gachibowli.

A case was registered against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating), 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape of the same woman), Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused's parents, his sister, and his brother-in-law were also named as the accused. On Thursday, the police arrested the accused from his flat in the Bandlaguda Jagir area of Narsingi.

