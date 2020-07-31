Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): Government of Jharkhand has ordered an extension of lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state outside containment zones, up to August 31, due to COVID-19.

The order will come into effect from August 1.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand government on Thursday issued measures for the implementation of interstate quarantine protocol, to all Additional Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary, IG and Deputy IG.

According to the measures, in case of home quarantine, home visits will be made randomly to check the status of compliance of instructions.

Jharkhand has so far reported 5,728 COVID-19 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

