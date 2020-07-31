Indore, July 30: A girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was targeted by fraudsters on pretext of launching her in an OTT web series. The victim who aspired to become a model was asked to shoot bold scenes which, they said, would be edited and used in an upcoming web series. However, the raw footage was uploaded by the accused on a porn site.

The incident dates back to December last year, when the girl was told by her friend and "casting director" Milind that a director whom he knows can launch her in an upcoming web series. The director, identified as Vijendra, invited both of them at his farmhouse. Bengaluru Police Arrest 2 Techies for Uploading College Students, Lecturers' Photos on Porn Sites.

At the farmhouse, intimate scenes involving the girl were shot. Months later, the girl came to know that the footage, instead of being edited and used for a web series, was uploaded on a pornographic content website.

She approached Milind and Vijendra to ask them to delete the footage, which had been viewed four lakh times by then. After being turned away by them, the girl approached the police station and registered a complaint against five people, Navbharat Times reported.

The police swung into action after registering the FIR against five accused. They arrested Milind earlier this week, whereas, a search operation is underway to nab others including Vijendra.

The harrowing case in Madhya Pradesh was reported shortly after two men in Karnataka were arrested for uploading girls' photos on porn sites. The accused, based in Bengaluru, had downloaded the images of 30 college students and lecturers and uploaded them on adult content websites. They were nabbed earlier today.

