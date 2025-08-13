Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 13 (ANI): The security forces in a joint operation with the Chaibasa police have killed Maoist area commander Arun alias Varun alias Nilesh Madkam in an encounter, police said on Wednesday.

According to Inspector General of Police (IG), incharge of operations, Michael Raj S, intelligence was received about the presence of Maoists in the Goilkera jungle area, after which a joint operation was launched with Cobra 209 BN, an elite commando Unit of CRPF.

"We received specific input about the presence of Maoists in the Goilkera jungle area. Based on this, we launched an operation. During the operation this morning, there was an exchange of fire between the police and CPI Maoists. We have initial information that some weapons have been recovered," IG Micheal Raj S told ANI.

According to the police, the items recovered during the joint operation are an SLR rifle, a cartridge, and other daily-use items.

Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured during an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district and are reported to be out of danger, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the DRG team had launched an anti-Naxal operation in the area on Monday. Intermittent exchanges of fire between security forces and Naxals continued yesterday.

The injured personnel received first aid before being evacuated to Raipur for better medical treatment.

The police said there is a possibility that several Naxals may have been injured in the operation.

Nearly a week ago, the body of a naxal and arms and ammunition were recovered in the Western Division area of District Bijapur during an encounter by security forces, a top police official said.

The identity of the deceased naxal is being ascertained.

The encounter took place during a search operation carried out by the security forces in a Naxal-affected region of Bijapur, a district in Bastar division, which has witnessed repeated insurgent activity.

"The body of a Naxal and arms and ammunition have been recovered in the Western Division area of District Bijapur during an encounter by security forces," Inspector General (IG) Bastar P Sundarraj said.

On July 30, Security forces neutralised a Naxalite in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. (ANI)

