New Delhi, August 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each person who died in the Dausa road accident and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The Prime Minister also expressed grief over the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on social media X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Dausa, Rajasthan. Condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi." Dausa Road Accident: 11 Devotees Killed As Pickup Truck Collides With Container in Rajasthan; CM Bhajanlal Sharma Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Prakash Sharma, 11 people from Uttar Pradesh's Etah died in the collision between a pick-up truck carrying devotees from Khatu Shyam Temple and a trailer truck near Bapi village. The death toll rose to 11 after one of the injured succumbed in the hospital. DSP Sharma told ANI, "The total death count of the accident between a passenger pick-up and a trailer truck near Bapi now lies at 11 after one person admitted to the hospital succumbed to their injuries."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena stated that several accidents had happened on the same spot, and further requested the Centre's support in reconstructing the spot. "Such a big incident is very rare... Many accidents happen at the spot where this accident happened. We demand that the central government give some amount so this place can be reconstructed," Kirodi Lal Meena told ANI. Dausa Road Accident: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Expresses Grief After 11 Devotees Killed in Truck-Container Collision, Says ‘Extremely Tragic’.

He thanked the district administration and doctors for attending to the people injured in the accident. The Rajasthan Minister said, "Doctors are keenly attending to the injured. The Chief Minister has taken cognisance. I thank the district administration and doctors for properly attending to the injured people."

