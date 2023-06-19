Ranchi, June 19: The southwest monsoon set foot in Jharkhand on Monday, covering four out of the 24 districts, a Met Department official said. Monsoon rains lashed Sahibganj, Godda, Pakur and Dumka districts during the day, he said.

“Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon over some more parts of Jharkhand in the next two-three days. It is likely to cover the entire state by June 24,” Ranchi Meteorological Centre In-Charge Abhishek Anand told PTI. Monsoon 2021 Update: Rainfall Activity To Gain Momentum in Maharashtra From June 11, Southwest Monsoon Advances Into Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand.

The northeast and southeast districts, mainly Sahibganj, Pakur, Dumka, Jamtara, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum might experience heavy rainfall on June 21 and June 22, Anand said. Monsoon Fury: 31 Dead As Heavy Rains Inflict Chaos On Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; Odisha and Jharkhand Also Hit.

“There may be a deficiency in rainfall in June due to the delayed onset of monsoon. It may improve from July. Overall rainfall for Jharkhand has been predicted to be normal,” the official said.

A deviation of 19 per cent rainfall, either surplus or deficit, is considered to be normal by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rain brought much-needed respite from heatwave conditions in the state, with the mercury dropping by 1-5 degrees Celsius in some places.

West Singhbhum district registered a maximum decline of 5.5 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, while capital Ranchi recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius, a drop of 2.6 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)