New Delhi, June 7: Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into most parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and some parts of Bihar over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Moreover, enhanced rainfall activity likely along the West coast including Maharashtra from June 11 onwards. According to an all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and is neighbourhood around June 11, 2021, triggering widespread rainfall in the above-mentioned states.

Under the influence of the weather system, widespread rainfall activity very likely over most parts of East India and adjoining Central India from June 10 onwards. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha during June 8-11; over Gangetic West Bengal between June 10-11; over Jharkhand on June 11 and over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on June 10 and 11. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: From Goa, Maharashtra to Odisha, Here's When Monsoon Is Expected In These States.

Due to the strengthening of southwesterly winds and other favorable meteorological conditions, widespread rainfall activity very likely over Northeastern state during the next 4-5 days. "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 07th & 08th; over Assam and Meghalaya during June 7-10; over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during June 7-9; over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 7 & 8", he IMD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).