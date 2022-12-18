Sahibganj (Jharkhand) [India], December 18 (ANI): The probe in the Sahibganj murder case in Jharkhand has revealed that the victim's husband allegedly murdered her over a personal dispute, informed Santhal DIG Sudarshan Prasad Mandal on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Borio police station limits in Sahibganj, said the police. As per the police, the victim was the second wife of the accused.

Police have detained the victim's husband as a suspect in the crime. The accused has been identified as Dildar Ansari.

According to the police, some parts of the body are still missing. A search is underway to locate those missing body parts, added the police. (ANI)

