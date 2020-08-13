Ranchi, Aug 12 (PTI) Jharkhand on Wednesday reported 679 new cases of COVID-19, following which the state's tally crossed the 20,000-mark, as per an official bulletin.

Eight persons also died during the day, taking the state's toll to 202, it said.

There are 7,858 active cases in the state at present while the total number of cases is 20,257, it added.

So far, 12,197 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The state's recovery rate is 60.21 per cent.

