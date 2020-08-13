Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker had officially launched the Realme 6i in India last month. The device is all set to go on sale in India once again. The smartphone will be made available for sale at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. The handset is listed on Flipkart with Rs 1,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well. Realme 6i Smartphone With Helio G80 SoC & 48MP Quad Camera Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Realme 6i flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ ultra-smooth Corning Gorilla Glass display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For photography, the smartphone sports a quad rear camera system featuring a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a portrait lens. For selfies & video calls, there is a 16MP snapper at the front.

Realme 6i (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset mated with up to 6GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage. Fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery, the device gets 30W flash charging technology. The sleek-looking smartphone runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system.

Realme 6i India Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port & a fingerprint scanner. Coming to the pricing, Realme 6i is priced at Rs 12,999 for 4GB & 64GB whereas the 6GB & 64GB costs Rs 14,999.

